Sandeshkhali 'Tape' Casts Doubts on Rape Claims But TMC's Bahubali Woes Remain

The women of Sandeshkhali, a village about 70 kilometres away from Kolkata, in the state’s South 24 Parganas district, came out in protest against Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar in January, claiming mass molestation and land grab. They got the courage, ostensibly, after a team of ED officials landed up in Sandeshkhali a few days earlier to arrest Shahjahan, a local strongman and TMC’s block president for Sandeshkhali, in an alleged scam. However, the ED officials were attacked by villagers- Shahjahan’s men- when they came to make the arrest.

After the attack, Shahjahan went absconding, to be found a month later, after evading arrests by both the state and central authorities. He was thereby suspended by the TMC for 6 years, as he was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar were arrested a couple of weeks earlier.

All the reports that emerged out of Sandeshkhali in the two months after the protests started- including that of The Quint- had a few similar themes.

First, no women came out and claimed that they were raped.

Second, there was a constant refrain among the women that Shahjahan and his goons forced them to abandon housework and go to party offices at night to cook for them. The women said that they were also forced by these men to turn up for party meetings and rallies, failing which their families would be targeted and beaten up.

Third, almost all the women complained of a systematic procedure of land-grab, orchestrated by Shah Jahan and his men.

The Quint also interviewed women, including now BJP candidate Rekha Patra, who claimed that they had been molested or misbehaved with by Shahjahan’s men. However, they did not allege rape.

After the suspension, the emergence of the video on Saturday saw the party coming to Shahjahan’s defence.

In spite of returning land to villagers, the party also claimed that apart from the rape, the allegations of land grab were fabricated too.