Returnee Final Year Medical Students From Ukraine Allowed To Sit for FMGE 2022

Medical students protesting at Ramlila Maidan.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Indian medical students who returned to India due to COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and have successfully completed the programme on or before 30 June, will be allowed to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), the National Medical Commission said on Friday, 29 July.
The NMC’s (Undergraduate Medical Education Board) statement will bring relief to several students who have made appeals for the same since their return.
The NMC called the move a “one time measure” and said that it shall not be used as “precedence in the future.” The foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the two-year CRMI.
In a release the NMC said:
"Thereafter, upon qualifying the FMG examination, such foreign medical graduates are required to undergo CRMI for a period of two years to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute as also to familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions,” it added.
Mint reports that about 40,000 students, who were studying medicine in Ukraine and China, have returned home.
On 29 April, the Supreme Court had directed the regulatory body to form a scheme within two months which enables MBBC students, affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID pandemic, to complete their clinical training at Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure.
(With inputs from Mint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)