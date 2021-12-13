Retail Inflation Climbs to 4.91% in November: Government

In October, retail inflation had risen by over 0.10 percent from 4.35 percent in September.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain the CPI at 4 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percent on either side, PTI reported.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to maintain status quo on policy rates and policy stance, with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announcing, "Stance will remain accommodative to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis."