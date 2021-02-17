Punjab Municipal Polls: Vote Counting Underway, Congress Wins Big

As the counting of votes in seven municipal corporations in Punjab, as well as 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats began on Wednesday, the Congress won in five of the seven municipal corporations and was leading in three.
The main contest in the urban local bodies was among the Congress, the opposition AAP and SAD.
The Congress won big in Hoshiarpur, winning 31 out of 50 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party won four wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) two, IANS reported.
In Moga, INC won 20 out of 50 wards, while SAD was second with 15 wards. Independent candidates won 10 wards, and BJP fell behind with just one ward.
Congress won 13 out of the 15 seats in the Bhawanigarh, while SAD and Independent won one seat each. The BJP and AAP failed to secure any seats.
Further, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 of the 13 seats in the Majithia municipal council on Wednesday, NDTV reported.
The voting trends can be perceived as a huge setback for the BJP. The party also contested the polls without the Akalis for the first time, who were their oldest NDA allies, before the parties parted ways over the Centre’s agricultural laws.
The counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Mohali will take place on Thursday after irregularities in two booths resulted in re-polling.
Up to 9,222 candidates contested in the elections, which saw a voter turnout of 71.39 per cent.
This comes amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the BJP government’s three laws, which is spearheaded by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Over 150 protestors have died during the agitation.
(With inputs from IANS, NDTV and Hindustan Times)
