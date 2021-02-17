Punjab Municipal Polls: Vote Counting Underway, Congress Wins Big

The voting trends can be perceived as a huge setback for the BJP. The party also contested the polls without the Akalis for the first time, who were their oldest NDA allies, before the parties parted ways over the Centre’s agricultural laws.

The counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Mohali will take place on Thursday after irregularities in two booths resulted in re-polling.

Up to 9,222 candidates contested in the elections, which saw a voter turnout of 71.39 per cent.

This comes amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the BJP government’s three laws, which is spearheaded by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Over 150 protestors have died during the agitation.