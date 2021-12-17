NEET-PG Counselling Row: Why Resident Doctors in Delhi have Resumed their Strike

The NEET exams were scheduled for May but were postponed to September due to the second wave of Covid-19.

There has been a delay in the counselling and admission of the new batch of doctors due to the Centre's decision in July 2021 to give 10% reservation to the students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), setting the income limit to Rs 8 lakh per annum for such candidates. The Supreme Court, however, had expressed doubt over the limit set by the Centre.