'Reservations Must Continue': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Speech in Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, 6 September, said that 'as long as the society is unequal and discriminatory, reservations should continue.'
Bhagwat’s statement comes at a time when the Maratha community’s demand for a quota is back at the centre of Maharashtra politics.
Here’s everything that Bhagwat said at the Nagpur event.
Reservations have to continue till there is discrimination.
“We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution.”
“Why cannot we accept some trouble for 200 more years (after discriminating against others for over 2000 years)?”
Reservations are more about “giving respect.”
“You will see it materialise before you get old.”
“Those who separated from India feel that they made a mistake. They feel that we should have been India again. They think that for becoming India they need to erase the lines on the map. But it is not so. Being India is of the accepting nature.”
“Every year on 15 August and 26 January we hoist the national flag, wherever we are. There is flag-hoisting at both our campuses in Mahal and Reshimbagh in Nagpur. People should not ask this question to us.”
“Whether it is hoisted or not, when it comes to the honour of the national flag, our swayamsevak has been in the forefront and ready to give his life," he said.
