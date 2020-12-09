Republic TV Moves NHRC Alleging Mumbai Police Tortured Employee

Meanwhile, according to Bar and Bench, ARG Outlier, parent company of Republic TV Network, on Tuesday, 8 December, also moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of its employees from alleged "malicious witchhunt and abuse of power" by Mumbai Police during the probe in the TRP Scam case.

ARG, in its plea, reportedly alleged among other things that Ghanshyam Singh was tortured in police custody.

Tuesday’s Bombay High Court plea came after the Supreme Court on Monday, 7 December rejected a plea by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami seeking CBI inquiry against senior Maharashtra police officials, and seeking protection for all employees of the Republic TV from coercive action by the state police.

The bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee remarked that the petition was “ambitious in nature”.