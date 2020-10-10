Republic TV CFO Moves SC After Mumbai Police Summons in TRP Case

The CFO also said that he will be available in Mumbai only by 14-15 October.

A day after the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV was summoned in connection with the rigged TRPs case, he wrote to the Mumbai Police saying that a writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court regarding the summons, and requested them to not proceed with the investigation till this was heard.

"We will join the investigations subject to the orders of the Supreme Court. I would also like to inform that on account of some personal commitments, I am scheduled to travel outside Mumbai for the next few days and accordingly will only be available in Mumbai by 14-15 October 2020," S Sundaram, Republic TV's CFO wrote on Saturday, 10 October.

Sundaram had been summoned by the police at 11 am on Saturday.