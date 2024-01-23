Republic Day Speech 2024: Best Speech & Essay Ideas for Students on 26 January

Respected Teachers and Dear Students,

As we celebrate our nation's 75th Republic Day, I stand before you today with a profound sense of pride and honour. This day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution and is extremely important for all Indians because it upholds the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Today all of us feel proud and amazed at how far our country has come since that momentous day in 1950, when we proclaimed ourselves to be a democratic, secular, socialist, and autonomous republic. Although, our country has faced many difficulties since then, the tenacity and grit of its citizens have kept us moving forward.

Let us reaffirm our dedication to defending the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity on this Republic Day. Together, we can develop a country where every person has the chance to prosper and contribute towards the development of nation.

On this proud occasion of Republic Day, let us actively participate in the republic day celebrations because it is only through our combined efforts that the destiny and shape of our nation will be changed for good. We must strive to be responsible citizens, honouring the rights and viewpoints of others, and take all necessary steps for the welfare of nation.

Let us raise the tricolour and sing the national song with utmost happiness and pride. I wish all of you a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!!!