Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts To Know About India's Republic Day Parade

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024. This day commemorates the establishment of the Indian Constitution in 1950. What makes the occasion even more special is the Republic Day Parade along the iconic Rajpath or Kartayva Path in New Delhi. The Republic Day Parade 2024 will begin at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and travel five kilometres to the National Stadium.
Republic Day in India is celebrated with great pomp and show. The parade, cultural programmes, aerial shows by Indian Air Force, and flag hoisting are some of the main attractions of Republic Day celebrations.
The Constitution of India was drafted by a Drafting Committee that was spearheaded by Dr BR Ambedkar. One of the main goals of celebrating the Republic Day is to honour the Indian Constitution and pay homage to the freedom fighters of our country who have lost their precious lives during the Independence struggle.
Interesting Facts About India's Republic Day Celebration
The following are some of the most important facts about the Republic Day of India.
The Republic Day of India was declared as a national holiday in India after the first president of independent India Dr, Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on 26 January 1950.
The chief guest of India's first-ever Republic Day was Indonesian President Sukarno.
Every year, a president or prime minister or ruler from another country or nation attends India's Republic Day parade as chief guest. This year, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – the president of Egypt – will attend the Republic Day celebration of India as chief guest.
The preparation of Republic Day begins almost a year before, usually in the month of July. The participants practice for almost 600 hours for the Republic Day celebration event.
Each Indian Army personnel who participates in the Republic Day celebration has to go through multiple levels of investigation. The arms and weapons are diligently checked to avoid any possible errors.
The Republic Day celebration 2024 will include amazing tableaux from different states and union territories, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Meghalaya, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
During the Republic Day celebration event of India, a few gunshots are fired in air. The gunshots are synchronised with the timing of the national anthem. The first gunshot is fired at the beginning of the national anthem and the next one is fired after 52 seconds.
The Beating Retreat ceremony is held every year on 29 January, and has its roots in a 1600s custom.
According to defence officials, "This year's Republic Day parade will feature two all-women contingents from the defence forces marching. "One contingent, consisting of 144 personnel, will comprise all women soldiers, with 60 from the Army and the remainder from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy."
Rajpath is used as a venue for Republic Day Parade since 26 January 1955. Formerly known as Kingsway, Rajpath is currently known as Kartavya Path.
