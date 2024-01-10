Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Amazing Discounts on Pixel 7a, iPhone 15 & More

E-commerce platform Flipkart has officially announced the Republic Day Sale 2024 date. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 will start from 14 January and end on 19 January 2024. During the sale, there will be amazing discounts and offers on smartphones, accessories, home appliances, beauty products, TVs and electronic devices, and more. Flipkart Plus members can access the upcoming Republic Day Sale from 13 January – one day earlier than the date of the sale.

According to the e-commerce giant, there will be exciting offers on popular Apple smartphones like iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12. However, the exact pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Other smartphones like Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo T2x, Poco X5, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Realme 11, Redmi 12, Samsung and Galaxy F34 5G will also be available at reduced prices during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.