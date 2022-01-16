Comfortable & Unconventional: Indian Army Reveals New Combat Uniform

A Comfortable fabric, a digital-design and an unconventional look are just some of the prime features of the new combat uniform unveiled by the Indian Army.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@PanickarS)
A comfortable fabric, a digital design, and an unconventional look are just some of the prime features of the new combat uniform unveiled by the Indian Army on Saturday, 15 January, as part of the Army Day celebrations, reported India Today.
Visuals from the event, where the uniform was showcased, were put out by news agency ANI.
The new uniform was revealed at the Army Day parade in New Delhi, during which soldiers from the army's Parachute Regiment would be seen marching in their new attire for the first time.
In a departure from the erstwhile uniform, the new one offers an informal look as the shirt is not tucked in.
Another new addition has come in the form of a round-neck T-shirt worn under the uniform.
The uniform has been designed in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the new disruptive prints – similar to the United States (US) Army – have been made digitally.
It has a mix of four shades, which is suitable for chequered terrains and extreme weather conditions.
The design and the comfortable fabric were decided after analysing four different fabrics and as many as eight designs and 15 patterns.
(With inputs from India Today and ANI.)
