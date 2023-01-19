Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Quiz: Who Was Called The Father of The Constitution of India?

Quiz: Who Was Called The Father of The Constitution of India?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.</p></div>
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.

What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?

So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #9.

Dubbed the Father of the Indian Constitution, X was born in India and graduated from Elphinstone High School, Bombay. He would then go on to study in New York City and London. Who is X?

Here are your options.

Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.

All set? Okay, time for the right answer.

And the Correct Answer Is…

Option number 2: Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

After finishing his schooling from Bombay, he would go on to study at Columbia University in New York and at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), before returning to India.

He opposed the caste system in India and sought to rid India of it.

Dr Ambedkar believed that the caste system was one of the most prominent evils of Indian society and strived for the annihilation of caste.

Come back to The Quint every morning for the latest question from our Know Your Constitution quiz!

Happy quizzing!
