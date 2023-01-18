Quiz: Which Act Did The Constitution of India Replace When It Came Into Effect?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.
(Photo: The Quint)
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
The Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, replacing the previous law of the land enacted under British rule. Which Act did it replace?
Here are your options.
Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.
All set? Okay, time for the right answer.
Option number 2: The Government of India Act, 1935.
The act was India's governing document till the Constitution took effect in 1950. The Constitution's implementation took India from a Dominion to a Republic, in 1950.
