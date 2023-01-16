Quiz: The Phrase ‘We, the People,’ Is Borrowed From Which Country’s Preamble?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.
(Photo: The Quint)
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #6.
The Preamble to India's Constitution starts with ‘We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved...'. The constitution of South Korea begins with 'We, the people of Korea, proud of a resplendent...' The constitutions of Bangladesh, Zambia, and many other countries, also begin with ‘We, the people’.
This common beginning is borrowed from the preamble of the constitution of which country?
Here are your options.
Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.
All set? Okay, time for the right answer.
Option number 1: The United States of America.
The phrase ‘We, the people’, found in the Preamble of the constitutions of several countries, is borrowed from the Constitution of the USA. The Indian Constitution, too, adopted the phrase from the US Constitution.
Happy quizzing!
