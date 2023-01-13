Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Quiz: In What Form Was The Constitution of India Originally Published?

Quiz: In What Form Was The Constitution of India Originally Published?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz, where we ask you about lesser-known facts of the Constitution.
The Quint
India
Published:

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.</p></div>
Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint, where we ask you one question every day about lesser-known facts regarding the Constitution.

What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?

So, without further ado, here's the Know Your Constitution Question of The Day #3.

In which of these forms was the original version of the Indian Constitution published?

Here are your options.

Also Read26 Facts You Didn’t Know About the Indian Constitution

Decide on an option before you scroll down any further.

All set? Okay, time for the right answer.

And the Correct Answer Is…

Option number 2: Calligraphed.

The Indian Constitution is not printed. The English version was calligraphed by hand by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in a flowing italic style. It was published in Dehradun.

The Indian Constitution is a beautiful calligraphed document. (Photo: Twitter/@ainvvy)

Also ReadQuiz: Who Was Prime Minister When India Enacted The 'Mini-Constitution'?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Come back to The Quint every morning for the latest question from our Know Your Constitution quiz! And play it here through the interactive reels on our Instagram handle as well.

Happy quizzing!
Also ReadConstitution vs Paternalism: Gujarat Government's Anti-Conversion Take Is Flawed

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT