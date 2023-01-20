Quiz: What Change Did The 42nd Amendment Bring To The Constitution of India?

Welcome to the Know Your Constitution Daily Quiz by The Quint.
(Photo: The Quint)
What better way to celebrate 73 years of India being a Republic than by learning more about the seminal document that proclaimed India to be a sovereign democratic republic on 26 January 1950?
The Preamble to the Constitution was amended in 1976. Which of the following changes did it introduce?
Option number 3: Addition of the words 'socialist' and 'secular'.
The words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were added to the Constitution in 1976, through the 42nd Amendment. The amendment also replaced the words "unity of the Nation" with "unity and integrity of the Nation". The 42nd amendment came during the Emergency imposed under Indira Gandhi.
The Preamble of the Constitution of India before 1976 di not include the words 'socialist' and 'secular'.
