In Chhattisgarh, Religious Leader Abuses Gandhi, Praises Godse for Killing Him

An inflammatory speech derogating Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was made at a two-day-long Dharam Sansad organised in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh's capital city on Saturday, 25 December.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
An inflammatory speech derogating Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was made at a two-day long Dharam Sansad organised in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh's capital city on Saturday, 25 December.
In purported videos of the event that have been circulated on social media, religious leader 'Sant' Kalicharan can be heard saying:
"See, doing operations is necessary. For these pimples and boils. Otherwise, they turn into cancer. I'm not asking you to do riots..." Kalicharan can be further heard saying in the video.
A case has been registered against Kalicharan with the Chhattisgarh Police.
The Dharam Sansad event, where the contentious remarks were made, was attended by a number of leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress.
A number of party leaders, including MLA Vikas Upadhyay and former Mayor Pramod Dubey, had marked their attendance at the Kalash Yatra that was organised on the first day of the Sansad.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of the state Raman Singh inaugurated the Kalash Yatra.
Former Mayor Pramod Dubey, and Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay
Former Mayor Pramod Dubey (second from left) and Chairman of Yog Commission Gyanesh Sharma (centre)
Former CM Raman Singh inaugurated the Shobha Yatra/Kalash Yatra on 25 December.
A case has been filed in relation to the Dharam Sansad, after a complaint by former Mayor Pramod Dubey, who had attended the event. The complaint was filed against Kalicharan, for using "abusive words for Mahatma Gandhi."
Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code provides for punishment for "statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes," while section 294 provides for punishment for one who "sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place."
An FIR has also been filed in the case on the complaint of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Mohan Markam.
Markam said, "A case of sedition should be registered against Kalicharan who insulted Mahatma Gandhi."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)