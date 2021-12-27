In Chhattisgarh, Religious Leader Abuses Gandhi, Praises Godse for Killing Him

The Dharam Sansad event, where the contentious remarks were made, was attended by a number of leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress.

A number of party leaders, including MLA Vikas Upadhyay and former Mayor Pramod Dubey, had marked their attendance at the Kalash Yatra that was organised on the first day of the Sansad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of the state Raman Singh inaugurated the Kalash Yatra.