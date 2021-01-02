Reliance Industries Fined ₹40 Cr by SEBI for ‘Manipulative Trades’

"In the instant case, the general investors were not aware that the entity behind the above F&O segment transactions was RIL. The execution of the... fraudulent trades affected the price of the RPL securities in both cash and F&O segments and harmed the interests of other investors," he said in the order.

While noting that execution of manipulative trades affects the price discovery system itself, the adjudicating officer said, "I am of the view that such acts of manipulation have to be dealt sternly so as to dissuade manipulative activities in the capital markets."

“I note that Noticee-2, being the Managing Director of RIL, was responsible for the manipulative activities of RIL. I am of the view that listed companies should exhibit highest standards of professionalism, transparency and good practices of corporate governance, which inspires confidence of the investors dealing in the capital markets,” he added.

RIL had earlier said it would challenge SAT’s order in the Supreme Court.

