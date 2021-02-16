‘A Model to Emulate’: Mt Carmel Alumni Demand Disha Ravi’s Release

Disha Ravi was arrested on 14 February from her home in Bengaluru. She was then taken to Delhi where she was remanded to custody for five days.

She is accused of having edited a Google toolkit which climate activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted this month as part of global support for farmers’ protest. She is also accused of “sharing and spreading” information in this document.

A series of protests were held in Bengaluru in support of Disha Ravi ever since her arrest. Climate change activists have accused the Delhi Police of not following arrest and remand procedures in the case. The police have, however, claimed that they followed all procedures necessary.