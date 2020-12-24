‘Release Detained PDP Leaders’: PAGD Prez Farooq Abdullah

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) President Farooq Abdullah asked for the ‘immediate release of PDP leaders’ who were ‘detained’ before District Development Council (DDC) election results on Thursday, 24 December.

PAGD members met in Srinagar on 24 December to discuss the results of the recently held DDC elections. Abdullah said, “Gupkar alliance is much stronger today than when it was formed. We are united and we'll continue to be united.”