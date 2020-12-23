BJP Calls DDC Results ‘Affirmation’; ‘Hard-Earned Win’ Says Gupkar

Meanwhile former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged that if the Gupkar Alliance had lost the polls, the BJP would have labelled them anti-nationals, opportunist, and pro-Pakistan.

Addressing his party workers, Abdullah, on Wednesday said:

“Those people who couldn’t digest that People’s Alliance has won, they have to say something to say and they are saying democracy has won. God forbid, if they would have lost, these people would have said that the alliance has lost, opportunists have lost, anti-nationals have lost, pro-Pakistanis have lost,” he said, as quoted by Outlook.