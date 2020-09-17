Relations With China & Other Neighbours Haven’t Deteriorated: MEA

“India’s relations with other countries stand on their own footing,” V Muraleedharan said. The Quint Image of China’s flag (l) and India’s flag (R), and maps of UTs of J&K and Ladakh, used for representational purposes. | (Photo: The Quint) India “India’s relations with other countries stand on their own footing,” V Muraleedharan said.

India's relation with neighbouring countries, including China, has not deteriorated recently, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha. He made the statement in response to Trinamool Congress member Sougata Ray's question whether bilateral ties with neighbouring countries like Nepal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Myanmar have deteriorated recently.

In response, V Muraleedharan said: ‘No’.

To a supplementary question whether China is keeping good relations with any of the five countries mentioned, Muraleedharan responded: "India's relations with other countries stand on their own footing and are independent of the relations of those countries with third countries,” he said. "India is an active political and economic partner of its neighbours and is involved in various projects, including development projects with these countries. India also has extensive education, culture, trade and investment linkages with neighbouring countries," his answer read.

The minister's response comes amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control and recent violent face-offs between Indian and Chinese armies. On 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers died in action at Galwan Valley -- a first in more than 40 years.