Refused NOC to Movie on Gay Major as It Shows Army in Poor Light: MoS Defence

Bhatt said that the reason to refuse the NOC certificate to filmmakers/producers for movies based on defence-related themes is “to ensure that the armed forces are not depicted in a manner which brings disrepute to the armed forces/government/country, as also to ensure factual accuracy and that no classified matters are brought out in the open domain that could effect in security of the country.”

“The approval process is not violative of freedom of speech and expressions, guaranteed under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India,” he said.

The MoS said that the approval process “is not arbitrary/discriminatory in nature nor does it violate Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Each case is considered based on its own merits keeping in view the factors like national security, the defence of India, situation of law and order in the country/various states, maintenance of discipline in the armed forces, ethos/customs of military service and general sentiments of the citizens and image of the armed forces in the minds of the citizens of India/general public.”