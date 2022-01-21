Onir Reacts as Defence Ministry Rejects His Script Based on a Gay Major

Lt. Colonel Sachin Ujjwal from the ADG strategic communication wing of the Army sent an email to the director on Wednesday stating that the script hasn't been cleared by the defence ministry.

Onir had planned to include the Major's story in his anthology We Are. He told TOI, "Through four queer love stories, the idea behind We Are is to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict as well as highlight how the society, including the Army, should take steps to become more inclusive".

Onir told the publication that he is talking to lawyers for the future course of action. He also put out a tweet that read, "75 years of independence, more than three years since the Supreme Court of india had decriminalised homosexuality but as a society we are a long way from being treated as equals . While 56 countries across the world accepts #lgbtqi in the army ,it is still illegal the indian army".