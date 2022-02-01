Major J Suresh on Onir’s Script on His Life Being Rejected by Defence Ministry

Major Suresh said that he is ‘trying to avoid sensationalising’ the issue, adding, “Let’s keep in mind that the battle for gays to serve openly in the military is generally the last and most difficult battle in the fight for LGBT rights. The community has so many battles to win, like to fight for marriage, to adopt, for inheritance for partners etc.”

He came out as a gay man publically with a blog in 2020. Talking about his life right now, he said, “I am going through some very restricting circumstances in my life. So I’m not in the same situation as I was in 2020 and can’t take the same risks.” Major Suresh lost his father to COVID-19 in 2020.

Onir had earlier told Times of India that he planned to including Suresh’s story in his anthology We Are. He had said, “Through four queer love stories, the idea behind We Are is to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict as well as highlight how the society, including the Army, should take steps to become more inclusive".

Last year, the defence ministry had written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the I&B and electronics and information technology ministries to ask production houses to obtain an NOC from it before telecasting any movie, documentary or web series on the Indian Army.