'Is Truth Unparliamentary?' Opposition Condemns Parliament Order on Word Usage

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, decried the Lok Sabha Secretariat directive listing out words that will be considered 'unparliamentary' in both Houses of Parliament, saying that all terms illustrating the realities of the Modi government have been restricted.

"All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary,’" wrote Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.