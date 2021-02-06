Farmers’ ‘Chakka Jam’: No Bandh in Delhi But Security Beefed up

Ahead of the ‘chakka jam’, planned by farmers protesting against the Modi government’s contentious farm laws, on Saturday, 6 February, security has been enhanced across Delhi and other parts of Haryana. However, Kisan Unions had announced that the Bandh won’t be observed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Chief Darshan Pal shared a set of guidelines that have been issued regarding the ‘chakka jam’.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Delhi Police said that it has made adequate arrangements to prevent the entry of miscreants and will also be monitoring social media posts.