‘Andolans Liberated India’: PM Modi Slammed for Insulting Farmers

Eleven rounds of talks have been held over the contentious farm laws but the impasse continues. In the last round of talks, the government had offered to suspend the laws for 12-18 months, but the farmer unions rejected it, being firm on their demands — the repeal of the three laws and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“I assure you that MSP was there in the past, MSP is there presently, and MSP will also stay in the future,” Modi said.