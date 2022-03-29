Watch: Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur Dance to 'Malhari' at Dubai Expo 2020

Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur ahead of their discussion at the Dubai Expo 2020.
(Photo: Twitter/Ashwani Kumar)
The 3rd day of the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday, 28 March, saw Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur shake a leg to the former's hit song Malhari from the movie Bajirao Mastani at the India Pavilion in Dubai.
Singh was here to discuss 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry' with Thakur.
At the event, when he was asked to perform a step from the song, the actor also made Thakur dance. Visuals of the incident show Singh teaching Thakur a step from the song. Prior to the discussion, the two also reportedly took a tour of India Pavilion.
