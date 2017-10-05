The Legacy of Ramnath Goenka: The Man Who Stood For Freedom

(This story was originally published on 5 October 2017, and is being reposted from The Quint's archives to mark Ramnath Goenka's death anniversary.)

A freedom fighter, an industrialist and a media baron – Ramnath Goenka is remembered as a man who donned many hats in his lifetime. The founder patron of the 85-year-old Indian Express group is remembered as a “true freedom fighter and iconoclast”, and a man who had the “courage to stand up for the truth”.

He started his career as a newspaper dispatch vendor, and went on to become the president of the National Newspapers Editor’s Conference in a short span of time.

But he is best remembered for the relentless fight he put up for the freedom of the press when the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed emergency in the year 1975.