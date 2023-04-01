Heavy Security, Section 144 in Parts of Bihar Following Clashes on Ram Navami

The towns of Sasaram and Biharsharif in Bihar are under prohibitory orders after communal tensions flared up during a Ram Navami procession on Friday, 31 March.

Driving the news: In Biharsharif, clashes erupted between two groups as a shobha yatra passed through an area with a 'sizeable Muslim population', Nalanda Police said.

Stores, houses, and vehicles were reportedly set on fire

There were also reports of vandalism and stone-pelting

Sasaram and Biharsharif are located in the state's Rohtas and Nalanda districts, respectively

Aftermath: At least 20 people, including children, and a policeman were injured in the violence.