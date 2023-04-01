Heavy Security, Section 144 in Parts of Bihar Following Clashes on Ram Navami

The towns of Sasaram and Biharsharif in Bihar are under prohibitory orders after communal tensions flared up during a Ram Navami procession on Friday, 31 March.
Driving the news: In Biharsharif, clashes erupted between two groups as a shobha yatra passed through an area with a 'sizeable Muslim population', Nalanda Police said.
Stores, houses, and vehicles were reportedly set on fire
There were also reports of vandalism and stone-pelting
Sasaram and Biharsharif are located in the state's Rohtas and Nalanda districts, respectively
Aftermath: At least 20 people, including children, and a policeman were injured in the violence.
Home Minister Amit Shah also cancelled his visit to Sasaram
He was scheduled to address a public gathering there on Sunday, 2 April
Status quo: Section 144 has been imposed in both towns following the events of Friday.
Furthermore, 27 people in Rohtas and 18 people in Nalanda have been arrested in connection with the violence
Security has also been beefed up in the affected localities
Rohtas District Magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Kumar are reportedly on-site
