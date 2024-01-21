'Ram ke Naam': Inside the World of Social Media Influencers Promoting Ram Temple

Ayodhya finds mentions in ancient Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain religious texts. It was also a major political centre in the Mughal period, when it served as the capital of the Awadh province.

The consecration has brought back into focus the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute — a title suit over the control of site where Ayodhya's Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished in December 1992. Some Hindus have long believed that the Babri Masjid was built in the 16th Century by Mughal General Mir Baqi over ruins of a temple — which they consider to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

On 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the 2.7 acres of disputed land to be handed over to a trust — to be created by the government of India — to build the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The court also ordered the government to give an alternative 5 acres of land in another place to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the purpose of building a mosque as a replacement for the demolished Babri Masjid.

Amit Rao, a D-Pharma student, said that he wants to make the history of Ram Mandir, and the tenets of sanatan dharma accessible to a younger generation. "I want people to know about Ayodhya, Lord Ram, and the sanatan dharma — especially the youngsters who are unaware in a more engaging and lucid manner," he said.

On his Instagram page titled 'Paavanbhumi Ayodhya' which has 1.26 Lakh followers, he occasionally posts videos to that effect.