In Photos: First Visuals of Ram Lalla Idol Inside Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

The photo shows the deity as a child in a standing posture.
(Photo: X/Shobha Karandlaje)
The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Thursday, 18 January, ahead of the consecration ceremony on Monday.
The idol being transported in a truck to the Ram Mandir on Thursday, 18 January.
Spectators taking pictures of a truck carrying the idol of Ram Lalla on Thursday, 18 January.
The idol being carried inside the premises to be placed at the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony.
