'Can't Pray on Empty Stomach': Human Cost of Ayodhya's Mega Facelift Projects

"Bhookhe bhajan na hoye Gopala, le teri kanthi, le teri mala...," said Tarawati, a 60-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as she watched bulldozers and trucks turn 10 acres of land — which she claims her family has been cultivating since four generations — into a parking area.

The famous Hindi proverb she mentioned roughly means that one can't pray on an empty stomach.

Tarawati is one the many residents of Ayodhya who claim that while their land was acquired for several 'beautifying' projects ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple, they weren't rightfully compensated.