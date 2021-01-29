Tikait’s Tears Bring Thousands to Muzaffarnagar ‘Mahapanchayat’

Visuals of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in front of media-persons on Thursday night triggered thousands of farmers from several districts of Uttar Pradesh to attend the ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, 29 January, to decide on joining the protests around Delhi against the three farm laws.
Tikait’s brother Naresh, who organised the Mahapanchayat, took to Twitter to share an aerial video of the gathering that showed thousands of farmers at the event.
RLD leader Jayant Choudhary and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were also present at the Mahapanchayat.
While Tikait’s emotional outburst on Thursday has gradually increased the influx of farmers at the Ghazipur protest site, it has also triggered an outpour at the Mahapanchayat, pictures of which are being widely shared.
While the administration allowed the holding of the Mahapanchayat, strict security arrangements were made to avert any untoward incident. According to IANS, senior officials including two Intelligence Bureau officers interacted with Naresh Tikait ahead of the Panchayat.
SSP Abhishek Yadav earlier told IANS that the road from Mahavir Chowk to Circular Road via Sujru Chungi was completely closed during the Mahapanchayat.
All vehicles coming from Meerut entered the city through the Bhopa bypass via the highway. All vehicles coming from Shamli and Badhout entered the city via the Peena-Vahlna bypass, and the Bhopa bypass.
Police has been deployed at different places on the Ganga Canal Marg with instructions to videograph the farmers and monitor them.
Tikait's emotional outburst proved to be a major turning point in the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur, which the UP police had given an ultimatum to to clear within 24 hours.
Those close to him told The Quint that the tears came from a genuine sense of helplessness that the government would attack protesting farmers and that the implementation of the farm laws would be a death knell for farmers.
Within hours of Tikait’s outburst, groups of farmers from Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh began mobilising and arriving at Ghazipur.
(With inputs from IANS.)
