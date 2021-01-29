Tikait’s Tears Bring Thousands to Muzaffarnagar ‘Mahapanchayat’

While the administration allowed the holding of the Mahapanchayat, strict security arrangements were made to avert any untoward incident. According to IANS, senior officials including two Intelligence Bureau officers interacted with Naresh Tikait ahead of the Panchayat.

SSP Abhishek Yadav earlier told IANS that the road from Mahavir Chowk to Circular Road via Sujru Chungi was completely closed during the Mahapanchayat.

All vehicles coming from Meerut entered the city through the Bhopa bypass via the highway. All vehicles coming from Shamli and Badhout entered the city via the Peena-Vahlna bypass, and the Bhopa bypass.

Police has been deployed at different places on the Ganga Canal Marg with instructions to videograph the farmers and monitor them.