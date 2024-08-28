Rajya Sabha: BJP and Allies Win 11/12 Seats, Gain Simple Majority in Upper House

In Maharashtra, the two seats were vacated by the BJP's Piyush Goyal and Udayaraje Bhonsale. The BJP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) fielded one candidate each. The state assembly has 288 seats, and currently, 15 are vacant. The NDA has 202 while INDIA has 69 seats. Both candidates of the NDA won unopposed.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP held the seat that was vacated by Jyotiraditya Scindia. The BJP has 164 of the 230 MLAs in the house, winning the seat unopposed. In Odisha, the seat that went to the polls was held by the BJD. By virtue of the victory in recent state elections, the BJP gained the seat from the BJD.

In Tripura, by virtue of the BJP being in government, it was expected to retain the seat held by it which fell vacant due to Biplab Dev entering the Lok Sabha. In Telangana, the Rajya Sabha seat which went to the polls was held by the BRS. The Congress party, which won the assembly elections last year, won the seat from BRS with lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi elected unopposed.