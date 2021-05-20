Rajiv Gandhi Case Convict Perarivalan Granted 30 Days Parole

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered to provide 30 days of ordinary leave to Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan who is lodged at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on medical grounds.

On Wednesday, Stalin, considering a petition from Arputham Ammal, mother of Perarivalan, seeking leave on medical grounds for her son, relaxed relevant rules and "ordered grant of 30 day ordinary leave," an official release said.

Soon, Arputham Ammal said, “I thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for swiftly granting leave by understanding the feelings of a mother, learning about Arivu’s health and reviewing the petition.”