Rajinikanth To Not Join Politics, Cites COVID, Health Issues

Production on Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe has come to a halt after eight members of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19. According to the producers of Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth has tested negative for the virus.

However, he was hospitalised on 25 December after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was discharged two days later with his doctors advising him to take complete bed rest for a week, maintain limited physician activity, avoid stress in view of his post-kidney transplant status, abstain from undertaking activities that would put him at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Despite doctors’ advice, I went for the film shooting of Annathae as it was a commitment I had made before announcing my entry into politics. The film crew of 120 members took a lot of precautions like taking a COVID test everyday despite that we found out that four persons were infected by coronavirus,” he said in the letter.



The actor further stated, “Due to my health condition, the film producer Kalanidhi Maran has stopped the production of the film. Due to this, people have lost jobs, and he has incurred loss in crores of rupees. I am looking at this as a warning from God.”

Rajinikanth had announced his plans to launch his political party in January ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. However, days ahead of the launch, Rajinikanth has cancelled the plans.

The advisory was based on the superstar’s health history of being a post-transplant patient, having hypertension and considering his age.