Rajinikanth’s Condition Stable, Decision on Discharge Soon: Apollo

Earlier in the day, the hospital said that the actor's blood pressure was still on the higher side though it was under better control than on Friday and he was progressing well. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan were among those who wished the actor a speedy recovery.

On Friday, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuation. He has been in the Telangana capital since 13 December to shoot for Tamil film, Annaatthe, a Sun Pictures production.

After four members from the film’s crew tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor reportedly isolated himself. The actor, who is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, tested negative for COVID-19 and was set to return to Chennai on 25 December.