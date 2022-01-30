Man Kills Himself Wanting a Government Job, Suicide Note Blames Vasundhara Raje

Namo Narayan Meena died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Dholpurblaming ex-CM Vasundhara Raje for his death.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Namo Narayan Meena died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Dholpur after preparing for a government job for ten years.
Awaiting to get employed as an Ayurveda Compounder for over ten years, Meena died by suicide and held Rajasthan's ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje responsible for it in his suicide note.
The suicide note read:
"Reason for suicide: Ex CM Vasundhara Maharani"
"Why: Because she did not recruit any 'Ayurveda Compounder' during her entire regime."
Meena was the eldest among five siblings.
The note also said that the government under Vasundhara Raje put out 1460 vacancies for Ayurveda Compounders. The same were announced thrice—first by Raje herself, then by medical minister Kalicharan Saraf and then by ex medical minister Rajendra Rathore.
"These positions were ready and vacant, but no recruitments were made," said Meena in his suicide note.
The police investigations on this matter are still underway. The police has not been able to access the body of the deceased because his family cremated Meena without informing anyone.
Anil Gautam, in-charge, Rarmathura police station, said that no formal complaint or any information has been given by the family of the deceased so far, and that the investigation is underway basis the suicide note.
The suicide note written by Namo Narayan Meena before his death.
The father of the deceased, Bhanwar Singh Meena told that Narayan had completed a course to qualify for an Ayurveda compounder's position and been in a constant search for a government job. Given their financial status, Meena's father had to take a debt to support his studies, which had put a lot of pressure on Meena to find a job.
Tow months ago, Meena had appeared for two exams for a government job but he still did not get a job. This worsened things for Meena and he even stopped eating or drinking. After Meena's friends informed the family his poor health, he was brought back to his village, Nakadpura, where he died.
The suicide note also says that medical minister Rajendra Rathod tried to fill these vacancies but Raje suppressed his efforts. Meena has asked for monetary compensation from the government for his family.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)