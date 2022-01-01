Rajasthan: Full Vaccinated Man Dies After Recovering From Omicron

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Days after recovering from COVID-19, a 73-year-old man died in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday, 1 January, The Indian Express reported. The man also tested positive for the Omicron variant after his genome sequencing report came out.
The man was brought to the MB Hospital on 15 December, and tested negative on 21 December in the first test and then a second test on 25 December. According to a TOI report, he was moved to the general ward of the hospital after recovering from the virus but died due to post-infection conditions.
“The person was brought to us on December 15 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. At the time, he had respiratory problems and pneumonia-like symptoms. He eventually tested negative on December 21. However, on December 25, after his genome sequencing report came out, we learned that he had the Omicron variant,” Dr RL Suman, Superintendent, MBGH government hospital, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Quoting Dr Dinesh Kharadi, the Chief Medical Officer of Udaipur, TOI reported that the man had comorbidities, which may have led to detoriation in his condition. The patient was suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
As of 1 January 2022, India’s Omicron tally reached 1,431 with Maharashtra recording the highest cases at 454, followed by New Delhi at 351. In the past 24 hours, a total of 22,775 new COVID cases and 406 deaths were reported in the country.
(with inputs from The Indian Express, Times of India)