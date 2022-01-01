Rajasthan: Full Vaccinated Man Dies After Recovering From Omicron

Days after recovering from COVID-19, a 73-year-old man died in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday, 1 January, The Indian Express reported. The man also tested positive for the Omicron variant after his genome sequencing report came out.

The man was brought to the MB Hospital on 15 December, and tested negative on 21 December in the first test and then a second test on 25 December. According to a TOI report, he was moved to the general ward of the hospital after recovering from the virus but died due to post-infection conditions.

“The person was brought to us on December 15 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. At the time, he had respiratory problems and pneumonia-like symptoms. He eventually tested negative on December 21. However, on December 25, after his genome sequencing report came out, we learned that he had the Omicron variant,” Dr RL Suman, Superintendent, MBGH government hospital, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.