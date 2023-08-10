Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023: Documents List, How To Register & Benefits

Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023 registration steps are stated here for the readers.
(Photo: iStock)
The Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana is one of the most popular and latest schemes the State Government of Rajasthan has implemented. Most of the women in the state who do not have a smartphone will get one under this scheme. The best part about this scheme is that interested applicants can apply either online or offline to get a smartphone. Applicants will not face any problems while filling out the form because they can take the help of an assistant.
As per the latest official details, the Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023 scheme is developed and initiated under the Chief Minister Digital Services Scheme. It is important to note that only the Chiranjeevi families can enjoy the benefits of the scheme. The Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana scheme was started by CM Ashok Gehlot on 25 July 2023, for Chiranjeevi families.
It is important to remember that one can apply for the Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana scheme both online and offline. You can go to the official website: chiranjeevi.rajasthan.gov.in, to know all the latest updates about the scheme.
Here are the documents you must have before applying for the Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023 scheme online or offline:
Chiranjeevi Card
One Passport size photo
Applicant's Address proof
Applicant's Birth Certificate
Applicant's Janadhar Card
Applicant's Aadhar Card
Income Certificate
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to register for the Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023 scheme online:
Go to the official website: chiranjeevi.rajasthan.gov.in.
Complete the registration online by entering your name, family information, income details, contact number, email ID, etc.
Fill out the form will all the details and verify before tapping on submit.
Upload the scanned copies of the required documents on the Government portal.
Check all the details you have entered into the form and tap on submit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)