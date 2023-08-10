Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023: Documents List, How To Register & Benefits

The Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana is one of the most popular and latest schemes the State Government of Rajasthan has implemented. Most of the women in the state who do not have a smartphone will get one under this scheme. The best part about this scheme is that interested applicants can apply either online or offline to get a smartphone. Applicants will not face any problems while filling out the form because they can take the help of an assistant.

As per the latest official details, the Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana 2023 scheme is developed and initiated under the Chief Minister Digital Services Scheme. It is important to note that only the Chiranjeevi families can enjoy the benefits of the scheme. The Rajasthan Free Mobile Yojana scheme was started by CM Ashok Gehlot on 25 July 2023, for Chiranjeevi families.