Rajasthan Constable Booked, Suspended for Involvement in Undertrial’s Death
The Constable, Jitendra was posted to the Sardarshajar police station and was named in an FIR with five others.
A Rajasthan police constable was suspended on Wednesday, 27 July, in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of an undertrial prisoner in the Churu district.
Churu Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajendra Leena said that the constable was suspended on Wednesday.
The constable, Jitendra, was posted to the Sardarshajar police station and was named in an FIR, along with five others, lodged by the prisoner Chhagan Lal’s family members.
The family claimed that at Jitendra’s behest, Lal was regularly beaten inside the jail. Lal’s father Poonam Chand said that the family received a call from Lal complaining of physical assault and a threat to his life inside jail.
“He repeatedly requested us to get him out on bail,” said Chand, who lodged a complaint against the accused cop on Tuesday.
Lal, who was in judicial custody since May and was booked under the POCSO Act, died under mysterious circumstances in the Churu district jail on Monday night.