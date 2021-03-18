FIR Over ‘Islamophobia’ in Rajasthan Class-12 Textbook

The Jaipur police on Wednesday, 17 March, registered an FIR against the Rajasthan State Textbook Board after it emerged that a Political Science textbook for Class-12 linked terrorism with Islam.

As per The Indian Express, the FIR was filed under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by Mohsin Rasheed, the state coordinator of Rajasthan Muslim Forum as well as the minority cell of the Congress.

According to TOI, an FIR was also lodged against a private publishing house that produces guidebooks, for allegedly repeating the “objectionable content” on Islam.