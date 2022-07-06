Rajasthan Govt To Give Jobs to Deceased Udaipur Tailor's Sons in State Services

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
(Photo: PTI)
Following a state cabinet meeting by Chief Minister Ashok Gehot on Wednesday, 6 July, both the sons of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered allegedly for his remarks supporting Nupur Sharma, will be provided government jobs in the state services.
The present rules state that the appointment could be given to a single dependent of someone who died in 1992 or later because of incidents like rebellion, terror attacks, dharnas, demonstrations, agitations, and rallies. As a result, a relaxation of the rules was necessary since there is no provision to provide jobs to two members of a family.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)