'We Have Killed 5 So Far': Rajasthan Ex-BJP MLA Booked for Remark on Lynching

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja was caught on camera saying that his supporters have so far "lynched five people" for "cow smuggling."

"We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail," the MLA is seen saying in the video, presumably referring to the Pehlu Khan and Rakbar Khan lynching cases.

The BJP leader has been booked by the Alwar police for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity. Station House Officer of Govindgarh police station, Shiv Shankar, said the case was registered by police on the basis of the video which surfaced after Ahuja visited the family of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini, who was lynched by Mev Muslim community members on suspicion of tractor theft, on Friday.