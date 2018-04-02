Mewat’s Meo Muslims Turn the Scars of Lynching into Haunting Songs

(This video was first published on 2 April 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives in the wake of the recent violence in Nuh.)

In Haryana, some 60 km from Delhi, is a village named Ghasera. It isn’t an ordinary village. What makes it special is Gandhi’s visit to the village in 1947 — and every resident, young or old, knows this.

On the behest of Yasin Chaudhury, Mahatma Gandhi visited the riot-stricken Mewat region and asked Muslims leaving for Pakistan to stay back. “He had said Muslims were the backbone of India,” recalls 52-year-old Liaqat Ali, a Meo Muslim and a Mirasi singer.