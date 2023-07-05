Recap: Jharkhand Court on Tabrez Ansari Lynching, Madras HC On TN 'Fake' News
Prasoon Mishra, Digital Editor of the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court. As part of the conditions for the bail, the newspaper is required to publish a front-page corrigendum across all its publications, categorically stating that the article alleging violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was false and misleading.
Additionally, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, in his order on June 27, mandated that the publication issues an "unconditional apology" to both the Court and the people of Tamil Nadu.
Furthermore, the Court instructed Mishra to furnish a bond of ₹25,000 and report to the Avadi police station every day for a week.article alleging violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was false and misleading.
The Seraikela court in Jharkhand announced the verdict for the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case, sentencing the ten convicts to ten years of imprisonment under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicted individuals.
On 17 June 2019, a mob assaulted Ansari, alleging his involvement in an attempted motorcycle theft. Footage reportedly depicted the 24-year-old being compelled to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He died five days after the incident.
The Supreme Court extended till 19 July the interim protection from arrest granted to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case against her for allegedly fabricating documents to implicate government functionaries connected to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The top court, while seeking a response from the Gujarat government in the matter, posted the case for final disposal on 19 July, the next date of hearing.
