Recap: Jharkhand Court on Tabrez Ansari Lynching, Madras HC on TN 'Fake' News

Prasoon Mishra, Digital Editor of the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court. As part of the conditions for the bail, the newspaper is required to publish a front-page corrigendum across all its publications, categorically stating that the article alleging violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was false and misleading.

Additionally, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, in his order on June 27, mandated that the publication issues an "unconditional apology" to both the Court and the people of Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, the Court instructed Mishra to furnish a bond of ₹25,000 and report to the Avadi police station every day for a week.