Agra: Protests As Rail Serves Notice Against Temple for Encroaching on Platform

After people in Agra agitated against a railway notice served to Chamunda Devi temple, a portion of which encroaches a platform on the Raja Ki Mandi station, the city's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Thursday, 28 April, said that the department will consider closing down the station for passengers.
(Photo: Screenshot/Video)
After people in Agra agitated against a railway notice served to Chamunda Devi temple, a portion of which encroaches a platform on the Raja Ki Mandi station, the city's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Thursday, 28 April, said that the department will consider closing down the station for passengers.
He added that the authorities "want a respectable solution keeping safety and religious sentiments in mind."
"We will hold talks with different stakeholders," news agency ANI quoted Swaroop as saying.
Last week, the Indian Railways had issued a notice to the priest of Chamunda Devi temple indicating that the structure is built on unauthorised land, and if not removed, the railway station will have to be closed in view of safety of passengers.
In light of the notice, members of Hindu outfits sloganeered against railway authorities, saying that they will not tolerate their 'dictatorship'.
A protester stated,
The demonstrating members have also reportedly informed senior leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal about the situation.
Meanwhile, the DRM explained that vacating the encroachment is a priority as it violates the schedule of dimensions of the railway.
He added further that one of the biggest hindrances due to the temple structure is the speed of the trains on Delhi-Agra route.
The notice, too, notes that the Raja ki Mandi station has to be expanded to increase the speed of trains.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)